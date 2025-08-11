Blair William & Co. IL Sells 407 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $449.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.87 and its 200-day moving average is $611.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.25 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

