Blair William & Co. IL Sells 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 339,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IYH stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

