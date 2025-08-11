Blair William & Co. IL Sells 552 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Solventum were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,452,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Solventum by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Solventum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.