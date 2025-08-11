Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GSK were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GSK by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 222.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 0.5%

GSK stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

