Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,452.97. The trade was a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

