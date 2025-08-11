Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TARS stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

