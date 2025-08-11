Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 119,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $2,418,028. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.