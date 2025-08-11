Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 494,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after acquiring an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,879,000 after acquiring an additional 188,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 174,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $165.84 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

