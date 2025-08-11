BRF (BRFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,634,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,669,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 966,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in BRF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile



BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

