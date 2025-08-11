Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLIN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

