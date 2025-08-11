Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Bright Minds Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of -6.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on DRUG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
