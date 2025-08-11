Brokers Offer Predictions for BRC’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BRC has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other news, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,068,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,602.50. This trade represents a 8.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,419,450. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 576,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 1,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 204.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 697.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 445,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

