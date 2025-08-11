Brokers Offer Predictions for Gold Royalty Q4 Earnings

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

