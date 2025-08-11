Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cactus by 535.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cactus by 38.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.