Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $28.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 0.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

