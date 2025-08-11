Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $329,727,000. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,285,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $248.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.74. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $290.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

