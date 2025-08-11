Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

Celsius stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Celsius by 5.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Celsius by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 39.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 42.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

