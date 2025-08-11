Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock valued at $51,985,705. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 939.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

