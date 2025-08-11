Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.72.

CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Celsius by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Celsius by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

