Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

CELH stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock valued at $51,985,705. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

