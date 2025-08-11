Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILDR. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

