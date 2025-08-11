Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 246.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.