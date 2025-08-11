Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of TJUL stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

