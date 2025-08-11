Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,967,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,842,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,665,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

