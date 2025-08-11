Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.20 Million Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.