Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.26 Million Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,030,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,056,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,145,000 after purchasing an additional 96,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.