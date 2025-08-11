Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $64.94 on Monday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

