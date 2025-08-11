Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 126,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.34%.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

