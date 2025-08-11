Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.41 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $18,471,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $17,173,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

CII stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

