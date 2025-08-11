Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 644 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

