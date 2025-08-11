Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,582 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,549,000 after acquiring an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3,777.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $223.53 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

