Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.00.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile



Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

