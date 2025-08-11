CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $183.53 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.