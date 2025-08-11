Comparing Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) & Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Leafly alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leafly and Cloudward, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Leafly presently has a consensus target price of $9.18, indicating a potential upside of 4,997.17%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Cloudward.

This table compares Leafly and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafly and Cloudward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $35.87 million 0.02 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -0.08 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloudward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leafly.

Summary

Leafly beats Cloudward on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cloudward

(Get Free Report)

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.