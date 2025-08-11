Comparing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -1.75% 2.88% 2.30% Opera 16.15% 9.21% 8.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60 Opera 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $12.3750, indicating a potential upside of 21.20%. Opera has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 56.41%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Perion Network.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Opera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $498.29 million 0.92 $12.61 million ($0.17) -60.06 Opera $480.65 million 2.96 $80.77 million $0.94 16.94

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perion Network. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opera beats Perion Network on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

