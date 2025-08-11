Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

