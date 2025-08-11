Contrasting AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) & Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AGCO has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGCO and Titan International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO $11.66 billion 0.70 -$424.80 million $1.34 81.88 Titan International $1.85 billion 0.28 -$5.56 million ($0.31) -26.47

Titan International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGCO. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGCO and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO 0.98% 8.27% 2.71% Titan International -1.24% -1.62% -0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of AGCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of AGCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Titan International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AGCO and Titan International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO 1 5 3 0 2.22 Titan International 0 0 3 0 3.00

AGCO presently has a consensus target price of $109.6250, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Titan International has a consensus target price of $11.3333, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Titan International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan International is more favorable than AGCO.

Summary

AGCO beats Titan International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

