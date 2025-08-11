Contrasting Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus price target of $270.68, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Lovesac has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.62 $6.96 billion $12.07 20.00 Lovesac $680.63 million 0.38 $11.56 million $0.70 25.56

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lovesac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

