Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 172,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 1,499,733 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.