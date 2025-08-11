Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

