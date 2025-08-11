Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

