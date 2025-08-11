Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cricut were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRCT

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,871,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,568.75. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.