Critical Analysis: FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and Gemini Group Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $139.80 million 0.11 -$180,000.00 ($0.23) -3.13 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FlexShopper.

This table compares FlexShopper and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.13% 6.45% 0.22% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FlexShopper and Gemini Group Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 350.89%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Gemini Group Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories. It also provides payment options to consumers. The company offers its products under the LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Frigidaire, General Electric, Whirlpool, Apple, Asus, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Toshiba, Resident, Sealy, and Ashley brands. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

