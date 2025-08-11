Critical Analysis: MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY) & EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) and EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MC Endeavors and EMCOR Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EMCOR Group $14.57 billion 1.90 $1.01 billion $24.10 25.64

Risk & Volatility

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than MC Endeavors.

MC Endeavors has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCOR Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MC Endeavors and EMCOR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MC Endeavors 0 0 0 0 0.00 EMCOR Group 1 2 7 1 2.73

EMCOR Group has a consensus price target of $594.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given EMCOR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCOR Group is more favorable than MC Endeavors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of EMCOR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of EMCOR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MC Endeavors and EMCOR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A EMCOR Group 7.07% 38.01% 14.11%

Summary

EMCOR Group beats MC Endeavors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc. develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that covers commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; energy efficiency retrofit services; military base operations support services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; modification and retrofit projects; and other building services, including reception, security, and catering services. In addition, it offers refinery turnaround planning and engineering; welding; overhaul and maintenance; instrumentation and electrical; and renewable energy services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

