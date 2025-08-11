CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

