CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $399.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

