Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after acquiring an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $49,775,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 424,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

DECK stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

