Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Denison Mine were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mine by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mine Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Denison Mine Corp has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.39.

About Denison Mine

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

