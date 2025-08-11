DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1778.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. DLocal has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.