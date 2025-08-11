Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,886,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,761 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

